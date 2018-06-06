Centre Working On Yoga Protocol For Women Over 40 Years Of Age As a curtain raiser to the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Ministry will hold an event in Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday wherein about 10,000 persons are likely to perform yoga.

Share EMAIL PRINT AYUSH Ministry said it has taken several steps to provide healthy lifestyle to everyone. New Delhi: The government will develop a yoga protocol for women above the age of 40, the Ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday. "The Ministry of Ayush is paying special attention to women in the 40 plus age group and is developing a yoga protocol specially for them in consultation with the Indian Menopause Society," a Ministry statement said in New Delhi. "The programme will benefit women who may have health issues, particularly in this age group," it said. The Ministry said it has taken several steps to provide healthy lifestyle to everyone.



As a curtain raiser to the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Ministry will hold an event in Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday wherein about 10,000 persons are likely to perform yoga.



"Yoga is one of the most priceless and key heritages of India to the world. In today's hectic life, where stress has become synonymous with lifestyle, yoga is the way forward to live a balanced and peaceful life," Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said after inaugurating the third Health Editors' Conference on Yoga.



The conference, jointly organised by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Press Information Bureau and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is aimed at bringing out the scientific and technical aspects of yoga with the help of experts.



Experts in yoga and allied sciences presented their research papers, highlighting the benefits of the set of ancient breathing and other exercises.



The Minister said that Indian Space Research Organisation will map the 4th International Day of Yoga this year.



An agreement has been signed between MDNIY and Amity University to start a study-cum-research centre at the university. The collaboration will take advantage of MDNIY's expertise in yoga and Amity's expertise in psychology, physiology and allied sciences.



Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said every state will organise yoga events at the grass-roots level.



