International Terror Syndicate Sending Arms Through Drones Busted In Jammu

Police in Jammu recovered arms and ammunition from the two arrested terror operatives

A coordinated terrorist syndicate running from Europe to Pakistan and sending weapons to India through drones has been busted in Jammu. Police said two terror operatives were arrested in Jammu after they received weapons through drones in the RS Pora Sector.

The increased use of drones by Pakistan is posing a major security challenge and Jammu appears to be high on the terrorists' radar.

According to police, the arrested terror operatives, Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh, were working for a banned terror organisation. Arms and ammunition, including four pistols, have been recovered from them.

"It's a coordination between Jaish, Lashkar and some other terrorist groups to send weapons through drones," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, told NDTV.

He said pistols and grenades are increasingly being dropped through drones and these small weapons are meant for targeted attacks. "They were taking the consignment to Kashmir Valley," Mr Singh added.

Police said after they noticed arms-dropping by drones in the RS Sector two days ago, special police teams were formed to track down the recipients of the payload.

Some suspects were picked up for questioning, based on their movements in the border area, when arms-droppings by drones were reported, police said.

"Chander Bose, a resident of Doda, was found to be present in the border area at the time of arms-droppings. During questioning, he disclosed that he was working at the behest of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Camp Gole Gujral Jammu," police said.

According to police, both were in touch with Balvinder, a resident of Jammu who had settled in Europe.

"Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignments in Pakistan," said police.

According to officials, this year, more than 190 drones from Pakistan have entered into Indian territory. Seven of them were shot down, including the drones carrying payloads of explosives and weapons.

Police said this is the fourth cache of arms dropped through drones that was recovered by police in Jammu this year.