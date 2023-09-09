International Sex Racket Busted In Goa, 2 Foreign Women Arrested: Cops

The racket was being operated between Kenya and India, the Goa police said. (Representational)

Two women from Israel and Kenya were arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in an international sex racket, a Goa police official said.

Maria Dorcas from Israel and Wilkista Achista from Kenya were held in an operation carried out by Anjuna police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

"The racket was being operated between Kenya and India. Five women were recused in the police operation carried out with the help of NGO ARZ. Women from Kenya were promised jobs in the hospitality sector here by agents working on behalf of traffickers," he said.

"After these women reached India, their passports, visas were taken away by the agents and they were pushed into prostitution under the threat of violence. The racket operated online by using escort service websites to solicit clients," Mr Dalvi said.

The racket came to light after NGO ARZ found out about some victims who were taken to Bengaluru, he said, adding that Goa police promptly acted on the information and carried out a raid.

The rescued women have been lodged in a protective home at Merces, he added.

