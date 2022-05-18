International Museum Day: 5 Museums To Visit In Delhi

The National Museum holds nearly 2,00,000 objects of diverse nature.

International Museum Day aims to place the spotlight on the issues that museums across the world face. The day tries to familiarise the public with the importance of museums in a culture. Each year, the day is celebrated based on a theme. International Museum Day was first celebrated in 1977.

This year, the theme of International Museum Day is “The Power Of Museums”.

On the occasion of International Museum Day, here is a list of five museums that you should visit in Delhi

1.National Museum

The National Museum located in Rajpath is one of the largest and most famous museums in the country. As per the museum's official website, it holds nearly 2,00,000 objects of diverse nature. These objects housed in the museum are not only from India but all over the world and offer an insight into India's rich cultural heritage and history. Visitors can view and study weapons, art pieces, jewellery, manuscripts, coins, textile and artefacts among other exhibits.

2.National Gallery of Modern Art

The National Gallery of Modern Art at Jaipur House, Delhi, is another museum that is a treasure trove of knowledge and creativity. As per its website, the gallery has acquired and preserved notable works of modern art created from the 1850s onward. The collection, at the National Gallery, is considered “undeniably the most significant collection of modern and contemporary art in the country today.”

3.Archaeological Museum

The Archaeological Museum of Delhi is located at Purana Qila or the Old Fort and is a passageway to the bygone era. As one of the country's most popular museums, it has an impressive collection of articles of historical value that were unearthed through excavations. With exhibits from the Gupta period to the First War of Independence, a visit to the museum is akin to perusing the most important pages of history.

4.Gandhi Smriti Museum

The Gandhi Smriti Museum is located at the residence of industrialist BD Birla. The house formerly known as Birla House is situated on Tees January Road. It was here that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on his way to offer customary evening prayer. The Father of the Nation spent the last 144 days of his life in this house that was turned museum in his honour.

5.National Rail Museum

The National Rail Museum located in Chanakyapuri is an ode to the railways, which for decades served as the only source of long-distance travel for the average Indian. The museum has not just static models but also working prototypes of several trains in India. You can also find information about each model thanks to an information tablet placed next to every exhibit.

Ensure that you check the timings and the weekly holidays for each museum before you plan a visit.