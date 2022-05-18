International Museum Day 2022: Date, Theme And Significance

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18. (File)

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18. Museums help in promotion of cultural heritage and preservation of historical artefacts, besides acting as source of entertainment with academic value.

The first International Museum Day was celebrated over 40 years ago, and today more museums participate in this event across the world. Several activities and events are also organised to mark the occasion.

History And Significance

The International Council Of Museums (ICOM) has been celebrating this day since 1977. Last year, over 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories, according to the ICM.

As per International Museum Day's official website, the objective is to spread awareness about the fact that "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples."

International Museum Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the ICOM sets a theme for this event. This year's theme is - The Power of Museums. The theme helps museums across the world organise events primarily around one idea, bringing harmony to the celebration.

The ICOM has set three primary goals for the event this year.