International Museum Day 2023: Date, History And Significance

International Museum Day was first celebrated four decades ago in 1977

A museum is a place of fascination that familiarizes people with different cultures and history and preserves artefacts. Celebrating this role of museums, May 18 is annually marked as International Museum Day.

2023 International Museum Day theme

The theme for this year's International Museum Day is “Museums, Sustainability and Well-being”. Museums can help the world get closer to Sustainable Development Goals by supporting climate action, promoting inclusivity, preventing social isolation, and improving mental health. Museums this year will observe the day by hosting events that showcase how museums are contributing to the protection of the environment and educating people on the importance of sustainability.

History

International Museum Day was first celebrated four decades ago in 1977 by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Its objective is to bring attention to the fact that “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples”.

Significance

This year, International Museum Day will highlight the role Museums play in promoting sustainable development and well-being as the world is faced by challenges such as biodiversity loss, climate change, and social inequality. According to the ICOM Resolution “On sustainability and the implementation of Agenda 2030, Transforming our World” (Kyoto, 2019), “all museums help create and shape sustainable futures.

Since 2020, every International Museum Day a set of goals is chosen from the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. This year, the goals are Goal 3 Global Health and Wellbeing, Goal 13 Climate Action, and Goal 15 Life on Land.

Museums not only serve as a source of entertainment but make people aware of different cultures and promote unity.

Celebration

Thousands of museums around the world celebrate International Museum Day every year. The celebrations involve organising events and activities that highlight the importance of museums.