International Mountain Day 2020: Theme, Rare Photos And Facts

International Mountain Day 2020: Mountains are some of the most fascinating landscapes in the world. Snow capped peaks of the majestic Himalayas or other mountain ranges have attracted climbers from across the world for years. On International Mountain Day, all mountain and nature lovers engage to discuss and act on how to best conserve the fragile mountain environment - it's flora and fauna. International Mountain Day is observed every year on December 11. It is a UN designated day to celebrate the rich biodiversity, as well as address the threats mountains face.
Mountain biodiversity is the theme of International Mountain Day 2020. The world's most spectacular landscapes are facing threats in every way. Climate change and global warming, bad farming practices, logging, commercial mining and poaching are taking a heavy toll on mountain biodiversity. Plastic pollution is also threatening the fragile environment. Sustainable management of mountain biodiversity has been increasingly recognized as a global priority.
International Mountain Day 2020: Key facts to know
- Mountains cover about 27 per cent of the earth's surface
- Mountains have around half of the biodiversity hotspots
- 30 per cent of all key biodiversity areas are in the mountains
- Many of the world's important crops and livestock species originate in mountains
- Mountain biodiversity provides food, medicinal plants as well as maintain water, soil, air quality for us
International Mountain Day gives us an opportunity to spread awareness about protecting the mountain biodiversity as these delicate ecosystems are under tremendous pressure from climate change, overexploitation and pollution.
On this International Mountain day, let's pledge to protect the mountain biodiversity and help spread awareness.