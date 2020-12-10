International Mountain Day 2020: Theme, Rare Photos And Facts

International Mountain Day: December 11 is marked as mountain day globally

International Mountain Day 2020: Mountains are some of the most fascinating landscapes in the world. Snow capped peaks of the majestic Himalayas or other mountain ranges have attracted climbers from across the world for years. On International Mountain Day, all mountain and nature lovers engage to discuss and act on how to best conserve the fragile mountain environment - it's flora and fauna. International Mountain Day is observed every year on December 11. It is a UN designated day to celebrate the rich biodiversity, as well as address the threats mountains face.

International Mountain Day: A Himalayan Tahr, currently a near-threatened species

Mountain biodiversity is the theme of International Mountain Day 2020. The world's most spectacular landscapes are facing threats in every way. Climate change and global warming, bad farming practices, logging, commercial mining and poaching are taking a heavy toll on mountain biodiversity. Plastic pollution is also threatening the fragile environment. Sustainable management of mountain biodiversity has been increasingly recognized as a global priority.

International Mountain Day: Migratory birds at a lake in the Himalayas

International Mountain Day 2020: Key facts to know

Mountains cover about 27 per cent of the earth's surface Mountains have around half of the biodiversity hotspots 30 per cent of all key biodiversity areas are in the mountains Many of the world's important crops and livestock species originate in mountains Mountain biodiversity provides food, medicinal plants as well as maintain water, soil, air quality for us

International Mountain Day gives us an opportunity to spread awareness about protecting the mountain biodiversity as these delicate ecosystems are under tremendous pressure from climate change, overexploitation and pollution.

International Mountain Day: Fossils found at Lapthal in the Garhwal Himalayas.

On this International Mountain day, let's pledge to protect the mountain biodiversity and help spread awareness.

International Mountain Day: The majestic Mount Kanchanjunga in the Himalayas

Happy International Mountain Day 2020!