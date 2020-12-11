International Mountain Day: World's Highest Post Office In The Himalayas

Mountain Day: Know about the highest post office in the world on International Mountain Day

International Mountain Day 2020: India is proud of the majestic Himalayas, its fascinating landscapes, snow capped peaks and unique mountain biodiversity. The Himalayas or other mountain ranges in the world have attracted climbers for years. International Mountain Day is celebrated every year on December 11. On International Mountain Day, let's take a look at few facts that make India proud. Did you know that the world's highest post office is in India in the Himalayas? It is the Hikkim Post Office, located in the Spiti Valley at the height of 4,400 metre, "where even mobile or internet fail to reach".

This tiny post office, in a village called Hikkim, connects few villages located in a barren and tough terrain of Spiti valley. Local villagers post letters or deposit money at the Hikkim Post Office, which started running in 1983.

A place where even mobile or internet fails to reach, our India Post is the only link to the world. At the height of 4,400m above sea level, "Hikkim Post Office" is the highest post office situated in the mountains of Spiti Valley.#InternationalMountainDay#MyPostIndiaPostpic.twitter.com/RsBJXKqgLA — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) December 11, 2020

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, in his message on International Mountain Day said, "India is home to the great Himalayas and many other mountain ranges with unique biodiversity. Mountain ecosystem plays an important role in shaping the sustainable development strategy of our country."

India is home to the great Himalayas and many other mountain ranges with unique biodiversity. Mountain ecosystem plays an important role in shaping the sustainable development strategy of our country. #InternationalMountainDay#MountainMatters@moefcc@UNFCCC@DDNewslivepic.twitter.com/8HZSX2en5T — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 11, 2020

International Mountain Day is a UN designated day to celebrate the rich biodiversity, as well as address the threats mountains face. This year the theme for International Mountain day is 'Mountain Biodiversity. The world's most spectacular landscapes are facing threats in every way.

On #InternationalMountainDay, urging everyone to be responsible & take action in protecting & preserving our rich Mountain biodiversity, because the mountains are under constant threat of climate change & overexploitation is one of the contributing factors. pic.twitter.com/xiy17sKfIs — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) December 11, 2020

Climate change and global warming, bad farming practices, logging, commercial mining and poaching are taking a heavy toll on mountain biodiversity. Plastic pollution is also threatening the fragile environment. Sustainable management of mountain biodiversity has been increasingly recognized as a global priority.