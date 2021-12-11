International Mountain Day 2021: Theme And Significance Of The Day

International Mountain Day 2021: The theme this year is sustainable mountain tourism.

The International Mountain Day, which aims to encourage conservation and sustainable development of mountains, is celebrated on December 11. The conservation of mountains is a key factor for sustainable development. It is also part of Goal 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United National General Assembly in 2015.

History and Significance

The world began noticing the importance of mountains in earnest after the effects of climate change became undeniable. Acknowledging their importance, the UN had first declared the whole of 2002 as the UN International Year of Mountains. Then, it was announced that the first International Mountain Day would be celebrated the following year in 2003.

Tourism is a key aspect of mountains. For sustainable development of mountains, a sustainable way of tourism must be found. It can create livelihood options for those living in these high-altitude regions as well as help conserve landscape and biodiversity. Sustainable tourism is a way to preserve the natural and cultural heritage of mountains.

International Mountain Day 2021: Theme

The theme of International Mountain Day this year is sustainable mountain tourism. The celebration of this international day is mainly backed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The UN has asked individuals and groups to raise awareness about mountains on December 11 by “preparing an event or joining the conversation on social media using the hashtag “Mountains Matter.””