International Day Of Yoga 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi Leads Yoga Day Celebrations

Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi is leading the Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today in India and across the world. Physical observance of the day is being held at 75 heritage and iconic sites in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru. The idea of the Yoga Day was first proposed by the Prime Minister in 2014. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated the next year on June 21. The day is recognised by the United Nations.

Here are the Updates on International Day of Yoga:

Jun 21, 2022 07:23 (IST) Yoga Day Live Updates: PM Modi Performs Yoga At Main Event In Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in Mysuru, Karnataka. Over 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations along with the PM at Mysore Palace grounds. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other officials also performed yoga at the event.

Jun 21, 2022 07:07 (IST) Yoga Day Live Updates: Yoga Not An Extra Work, We Have To Live Yoga, Says PM Modi

"No matter how stressful we are, a few minutes of meditation relaxes us, increases our productivity. Therefore, we do not have to take yoga as an extra work. We also have to know yoga, we also have to live yoga. We also have to achieve yoga, we also have to adopt yoga."

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru