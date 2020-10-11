International Day Of The Girl Child: 'Help Girls Realise Their Dreams'

International Day of the Girl Child Image: Inclusion and gender equality are important

International Day of Girl Child is being celebrated today. This year the theme of International Day of the Girl Child is "My voice, our equal future". The theme focuses on inclusion, gender quality and listening to what girls want, their dreams and aspirations.. International Day of the Girl Child is a United Nations designated day, observed every year on October 11. This year, Day of the Girl Child is also significant as the 'Generation Equality' campaign has been launched. It is a "multi-year, multi-partner campaign and movement for bold action on gender equality". In a pandemic year, a clear agenda and multi pronged approach is essential to look after the needs and opportunities of adolescent girls. "Support girls. Listen to girls. Help girls realize their dreams," Henrietta H. Fore, the executive director of UNICEF said in a tweet today.

Support girls.

Listen to girls.

Help girls realize their dreams.#DayOfTheGirlpic.twitter.com/29f1YzUq4I — Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) October 11, 2020

International Day of Girl Child this year marks 25 years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action for working towards empowering girls and their rights globally. The Beijing Declaration is one of the first "most comprehensive international agreements on women's rights and gender equality".

International Day of the Girl Child: Wishes, Photos and Messages

"Teenage girls are the new leaders of our time, creating global movements for change. They are ready for the challenge. On this International #DayOfTheGirl, let's stand together with them and for them." UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

Teenage girls are the new leaders of our time, creating global movements for change.



They are ready for the challenge.



On this International #DayOfTheGirl, let's stand together with them and for them. pic.twitter.com/dYZTgRKg6I — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 11, 2020

Union Ministers and others took to Twitter and wrote gender equality is of prime importance. On International Girl Child Day, let us work towards ensuring gender parity in our society & reaffirm our commitment to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'," Smriti Irani posted.

On International Girl Child Day, let us work towards ensuring gender parity in our society & reaffirm our commitment to ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. pic.twitter.com/9PiKpwLUZo — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 11, 2020

Nobel Laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier said her Nobel win "will provide a positive message to the young girls".

“My wish is that this will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing.”



- 2020 Chemistry Laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier pic.twitter.com/pKZlrTZmXw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2020

International Day of Girl Child Image: Let's help girls realise their dreams and aspirations

Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2020!