International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Events Across The Globe

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11.

“Digital Generation. Our generation” is this year's theme for International Day of the Girl Child. Various government and non-government organisations and foundations across the globe will host virtual seminars, discussions or presentations on this day. People can participate by posting stories, videos and blogs on achievements by girls. The day is observed on October 11.

Here are some of the events that will take place on International Day of the Girl Child 2021:

1. UNICEF has stressed the gender inequality faced by girls when it comes to using and owning electronic devices. This year, the Generation Equality Forum has launched a five-year plan for bolder solutions to gender inequality. It includes making technology more accessible to girls.

2. Women Of The World (WOW), which is run by the WOW Foundation, United Kingdom, will present a musical show - WOW Sounds. The programme will showcase a line-up of girl bands from across the globe. The aim is to highlight the gender disparity and racism in the music industry. Each performance will be pre-recorded and distributed through WOW's IGTV and YouTube on October 11.

3. VOW For Girls is a global camaraderie between individuals and brands linked with the wedding industry. Their aim is to stop girl child marriages. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, they are launching the campaign "Stop the Clock".

4. UNHCR (Southern Africa) and UNICEF will hold a virtual roundtable conference on October 11. The event is aimed at discussing how to finance the education of girls. The programme will also discuss issues related to refugee girls.

