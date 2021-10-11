International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Leaders Post Inspirational Messages

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: The day aims to amplify voices of girls globally.

Various world leaders and UN agencies posted wishes and messages on social media to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2021. This year, the theme for the day is 'Digital generation. Our generation'. The official Twitter handle of the UN Women posted a quote by American astronaut and physicist, Sally Ride: "Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday."

"Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday." - Sally Ride



Let's fight for better representation of girls in all their diversity. #DayOfTheGirl#GenerationEqualitypic.twitter.com/5ePqca2Oc1 — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 10, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “This year's International Day of the Girl Child is themed on bridging the gender digital divide in our society. Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, let's make every effort to ensure girls get equal access to digital devices, tech-related skills and jobs, and equal chance to grow.”

This year's International Day of the #GirlChild is themed on bridging the gender digital divide in our society. Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, let's make every effort to ensure girls get equal access to digital devices, tech related skills and jobs... and equal chance to grow. pic.twitter.com/rs5glFmzuK — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 11, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted about the need to provide the best environment for the development of girls and ensure equal opportunities.

On International Day of Girl Child, let's renew our commitment to provide best environment for development of girls & increase awareness about importance of nutritious diet,education & safe environment for them. Our effort is also to provide equal rights & opportunities to girls. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 11, 2021

In his message, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked people to “appreciate the courage and resilience of our girls who have been swimming against the tide to materialize their dreams”.

On #InternationalDayOfGirlChild, let's appreciate the courage and resilience of our girls who have been swimming against the tide to materialize their dreams. On this occasion, let us pledge to make their lives better by ensuring equal rights & opportunities. pic.twitter.com/cbGnnztuDh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 11, 2021

On its official Twitter handle, UNICEF posted, “Every single girl has the right to chase their dreams and develop every skill available to succeed anywhere.”

Every.

Single.

Girl.

Has.

The.

Right.

To.

Chase.

Their.

Dreams.

And.

Develop.

Every.

Skill.

Available.

To.

Succeed.

Anywhere.



This #DayoftheGirl & every day, let's continue breaking gender stereotypes and help build an equal world #ForEveryChild. pic.twitter.com/X0i9JtwpRR — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 11, 2021

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women India, urged people to “empower the girl, change the world”.

The Congress party wrote, “Let us pledge to work together to empower our daughters and make the world more inclusive and egalitarian for them.”

This International Day of the Girl Child, we cannot stress enough on the importance of gender equality.



Let us pledge to work together to empower our daughters and make the world more inclusive and egalitarian for them. pic.twitter.com/p2XdK0JmsY — Congress (@INCIndia) October 11, 2021

Here are a few other tweets:

On International Day of the Girl Child, let us reaffirm our pledge to girls with equal opportunities. This year's theme is 'Digital Generation. Our Generation.' #InternationalDayoftheGirlChildpic.twitter.com/09WyOkwkBG — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) October 11, 2021

According to the United Nations, the International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote their empowerment. It also aims to identify and amplify the voices of adolescent girls globally.

The most progressive blueprint for advancing the rights of women and girls — the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action — was adopted in 1995 during the World Conference on Women in Beijing. On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.