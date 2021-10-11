International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Leaders Post Inspirational Messages

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: The theme for International Day of the Girl Child 2021 is Digital generation. Our generation.

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: The day aims to amplify voices of girls globally.

Various world leaders and UN agencies posted wishes and messages on social media to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2021. This year, the theme for the day is 'Digital generation. Our generation'. The official Twitter handle of the UN Women posted a quote by American astronaut and physicist, Sally Ride: "Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “This year's International Day of the Girl Child is themed on bridging the gender digital divide in our society. Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, let's make every effort to ensure girls get equal access to digital devices, tech-related skills and jobs, and equal chance to grow.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted about the need to provide the best environment for the development of girls and ensure equal opportunities.

In his message, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked people to “appreciate the courage and resilience of our girls who have been swimming against the tide to materialize their dreams”.

On its official Twitter handle, UNICEF posted, “Every single girl has the right to chase their dreams and develop every skill available to succeed anywhere.”

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women India, urged people to “empower the girl, change the world”.

The Congress party wrote, “Let us pledge to work together to empower our daughters and make the world more inclusive and egalitarian for them.”

According to the United Nations, the International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote their empowerment. It also aims to identify and amplify the voices of adolescent girls globally.

The most progressive blueprint for advancing the rights of women and girls — the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action — was adopted in 1995 during the World Conference on Women in Beijing. On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.

