International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Leaders Post Inspirational Messages

Various world leaders and UN agencies posted wishes and messages on social media to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2021. This year, the theme for the day is 'Digital generation. Our generation'. The official Twitter handle of the UN Women posted a quote by American astronaut and physicist, Sally Ride: "Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday."
"Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday." - Sally Ride— UN Women (@UN_Women) October 10, 2021
Let's fight for better representation of girls in all their diversity. #DayOfTheGirl#GenerationEqualitypic.twitter.com/5ePqca2Oc1
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “This year's International Day of the Girl Child is themed on bridging the gender digital divide in our society. Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, let's make every effort to ensure girls get equal access to digital devices, tech-related skills and jobs, and equal chance to grow.”
This year's International Day of the #GirlChild is themed on bridging the gender digital divide in our society. Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, let's make every effort to ensure girls get equal access to digital devices, tech related skills and jobs... and equal chance to grow. pic.twitter.com/rs5glFmzuK— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 11, 2021
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted about the need to provide the best environment for the development of girls and ensure equal opportunities.
On International Day of Girl Child, let's renew our commitment to provide best environment for development of girls & increase awareness about importance of nutritious diet,education & safe environment for them. Our effort is also to provide equal rights & opportunities to girls.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 11, 2021
In his message, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked people to “appreciate the courage and resilience of our girls who have been swimming against the tide to materialize their dreams”.
On #InternationalDayOfGirlChild, let's appreciate the courage and resilience of our girls who have been swimming against the tide to materialize their dreams. On this occasion, let us pledge to make their lives better by ensuring equal rights & opportunities. pic.twitter.com/cbGnnztuDh— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 11, 2021
On its official Twitter handle, UNICEF posted, “Every single girl has the right to chase their dreams and develop every skill available to succeed anywhere.”
Every.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 11, 2021
Single.
Girl.
Has.
The.
Right.
To.
Chase.
Their.
Dreams.
And.
Develop.
Every.
Skill.
Available.
To.
Succeed.
Anywhere.
This #DayoftheGirl & every day, let's continue breaking gender stereotypes and help build an equal world #ForEveryChild. pic.twitter.com/X0i9JtwpRR
Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women India, urged people to “empower the girl, change the world”.
Empower the girl, change the world.— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 11, 2021
International Day of Girl Child.#DayoftheGirl#GenerationEqualitypic.twitter.com/WJvIOL6Y5o
The Congress party wrote, “Let us pledge to work together to empower our daughters and make the world more inclusive and egalitarian for them.”
This International Day of the Girl Child, we cannot stress enough on the importance of gender equality.— Congress (@INCIndia) October 11, 2021
Let us pledge to work together to empower our daughters and make the world more inclusive and egalitarian for them. pic.twitter.com/p2XdK0JmsY
Here are a few other tweets:
Empowering Sukanya#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao#InternationalDayOfGirlChildpic.twitter.com/SWpLw3wfyW— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 11, 2021
On International Day of the Girl Child, let us reaffirm our pledge to girls with equal opportunities. This year's theme is 'Digital Generation. Our Generation.' #InternationalDayoftheGirlChildpic.twitter.com/09WyOkwkBG— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) October 11, 2021
According to the United Nations, the International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote their empowerment. It also aims to identify and amplify the voices of adolescent girls globally.
The most progressive blueprint for advancing the rights of women and girls — the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action — was adopted in 1995 during the World Conference on Women in Beijing. On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.