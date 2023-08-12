'Intense Rainfall Ahead' For These States, Warns Weather Agency

IMD also issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for Saturday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with predictions for 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in the region for the next two days.

The IMD advised locals to refrain from venturing into areas prone to water logging and from vulnerable structures.

In a post on X, (formerly called Twitter), IMD wrote: "Intense rainfall ahead. An orange alert has been issued for Sub- Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim. Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on August 12 and 13. Stay safe and stay informed!"

Similarly, for Uttarakhand, the IMD has issued an orange alert with 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' warning on August 12, 15 and August 16.

"Intense rainfall ahead. An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand. Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on 12th, 15th, and 16th August. Stay safe and stay informed!" IMD said in a tweet.

Many districts in Uttarakhand have received heavy rainfall in the last couple of days, which in turn has caused severe waterlogging and flooding, and have disrupting the normal lives.

"Intense rainfall ahead. An orange alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on 12th August. Stay safe and stay informed!," IMD said.

According to IMD, Gangetic West Bengal experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period from August 11-12 with Shyambati recording (13cm), Deocha Barrage (9cm) and Digha (6cm) amount of rainfall.

