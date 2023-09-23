'Insult Of All Opposition MPs': AAP Slams BJP Leader For Abusing Muslim MP

AAP's Sanjay Singh said that action should be taken against BJP MP abusing Muslim MP in parliament.

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri's unparliamentary remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that action should be taken against Bidhuri by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Sanjay Singh said, "The insult of Danish Ali in the House is the insult of all the opposition parliamentarians of the country, I raised the question of violence in Manipur in the House, I was suspended, and no action has been taken against the BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri."

"This is a strange thing that opposition leaders are suspended from parliament, does the PM sanction this language? What has RSS taught here? Hoolingalism is rampant in the country, and these statements are not acceptable, if Om Birlaji has any morality then action should be taken against the MP," added Sanjay Singh.

He also hit out BJP over the politicization of law enforcement agencies by the central government.

Sanjay Singh said, "After 2014, 'Modi washing powder' is working in the country, whoever is involved in corruption and looting, whoever joins the BJP is declared corruption free, and whoever is against BJP is raided, and put in jail."

Opposition leaders on Friday came down heavily over Mr Bidhuri's communal remarks against Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him.

Mr Bidhuri's remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took note of Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks and gave him a warning. They said strict action will be taken against the BJP MP if there is a recurrence.

Ramesh Bihduri is a BJP MP from South Delhi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh strongly condemned Mr Bidhuri's remarks and demanded his expulsion from Lok Sabha.

"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us," he told ANI.

He said Mr Bidhuri's words "show intention" of BJP and demanded strictest action against him.

"The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Mr Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," Mr Ramesh said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah strongly objected to Mr Bidhuri's remarks and said "We are habitual of hearing it".

"Those words were used against the whole Muslim community. I can't understand how can Muslims associated with the BJP tolerate this? This shows what they think about Muslims...They should be ashamed," Mr Abdullah said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said he is "saddened but not surprised" at Mr Bidhuri's remarks.

"This is the truth of PM's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We need to think that if such words were used for an MP in Parliament, then to what kind of language against Muslims, and Dalits legitimacy been given? Till now, the PM could not say a word on Ramesh Bidhuri," Jha said.

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja also slammed Mr Bidhuri.

"BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri uttered derogatory insulting remarks against a fellow MP in House yesterday. Does this not affect the respect of the House? TMC condemns this kind of parliamentary behaviour," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)