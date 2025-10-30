"Insult": BJP Complains To Poll Body On Rahul Gandhi's "PM Will Dance" Remark

The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do anything for votes, including dancing.

In the complaint to the chief election officer in Bihar, the BJP said the remarks were disrespectful to the office of the Prime Minister and "cross all boundaries of decency".

"This statement is not only deeply disrespectful to the office of the Prime Minister, but it also crosses all boundaries of decency and democratic discourse. Such comments are personal, mocking, and intended to insult the dignity of the highest constitutional office of the Republic of India," the party wrote.

During a rally in Bihar on Wednesday, Gandhi had repeated his charge of "vote theft" and said, "He just wants your vote. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance. He will dance... they are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease. I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar."

The BJP had accused the Congress MP of mocking voters and Indian democracy, and the Prime Minister also hit out at him during a rally in Muzaffarpur on Thursday.

"The real news of this election is not the insults hurled at me, but the infighting between the RJD and the Congress. Their relationship is like oil and water. Reports from across Bihar say RJD workers are pulling down Congress workers' posters, and Congress workers are showing animosity toward the RJD. Only lust for power has brought them together," PM Modi said.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks that the PM intended to bathe in a specially constructed pond for Chhath Puja, Narendra Modi said the Congress and the RJD were insulting the goddess.

"How shamelessly are the RJD and Congress speaking? For them, worshipping Chhathi Maiya is just a drama, a farce? Bihar is the land of self-respect. Bihar will never forgive those who have insulted Chhath Puja," the Prime Minister said.

"Your son is busy praising Chhathi Maiya before the world. Congress and RJD leaders are insulting Chhathi Maiya. Can anyone ever insult Chhathi Maiya to get votes in an election? Will Bihar tolerate such an insult? Will my mothers, those who observe fast without water, tolerate this?" he asked.