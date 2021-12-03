Instead Of Coconut Cracking Open, The Brand-New UP Road Did

The road was built in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor called to inaugurate a 7-km road built at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore found herself in a spot when a coconut-cracking ritual ended up breaking up the road instead.

A furious Suchi Mausam Chaudhary, the MLA from Bijnor Sadar constituency, waited on the spot for three hours for a team of officers to arrive and take samples of the road to investigate.

The MLA has promised tough action against those responsible

She promised tough action against those responsible.

"The irrigation department was building a road for Rs 1.16 crore. The road is 7.5 km long. I was asked to inaugurate the road. When I got there and tried to break a coconut, the coconut did not break. But bits of the road came off," she told reporters.

The road was being constructed by the irrigation department for Rs 1.16 crore

"I had it checked and found the construction to be deficient. The work was not up to the standard. We stopped the inauguration. I spoke to the District Magistrate. The DM formed a three-member team. The material was sent for sampling and we were there for almost three hours," Ms Chaudhary said.

"Action will be taken against those responsible... they will face strict action. The DM has assured me that the road will be built to spec," she added.

The incident comes as a major embarrassment for the BJP government less than three months before state elections in which an efficient and corruption-free administration has been Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's main pitch.