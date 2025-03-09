Inspired By Rahul Gandhi, UP Cobbler To Launch Footwear Brand 'Ramchet Mochi'

Ramchet, a cobbler from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is preparing to launch his own brand -- 'Ramchet Mochi'. And the man who played a key role in Ramchet's transformation was Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, who gifted him a machine to help in his work.

In February, Rahul Gandhi invited Ramchet to 10, Janpath in Delhi, where the latter presented his handcrafted slippers to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Most recently, Rahul Gandhi flew Ramchet to Mumbai, where he introduced him to Sudheer Rajbhar, an established leather businessman and founder of the design brand Chamar Studio, a meeting that gave a major push to 60-year-old Ramchet's passage from a small-time cobbler to a budding entrepreneur. The Congress leader also shared photos of his meeting with Ramchet on X on Thursday (March 6).

Ramchet returned to his shop in Babuganj with renewed aspirations after his Mumbai trip.

For someone who never boarded a flight before, Ramchet was left deeply impressed by Rajbhar's thriving leather business, which exports products worldwide.

"There I saw innovative designs for bags and sandals, many of which used wood and rubber. I also made purses and experimented with machine-based designs. Rahul Gandhi and Sudheer Rajbhar appreciated my craftsmanship, and motivated me to take my work to the next level," he said.

Ramchet is now teaching his son the craft and is determined to establish his own brand, 'Ramchet Mochi'.

And he credits Rahul Gandhi for his continued support.

Ramchet's business has expanded significantly since his meeting with Rahul Gandhi last year. He set up a machine in a rented space, where he now makes shoes with the help of two to three artisans.

His son also joins in for a few hours each day to learn the trade.

Once earning a mere Rs 100-150 from repairs, Ramchet now claims to make thousands each month.

In a post on X on March 6, Rahul Gandhi praised Rajbhar for embodying the journey of countless Dalit youth -- talented and full of ideas, yet lacking access to opportunities.

Sudheer Rajbhar of Chamar Studio encapsulates the life and journey of lakhs of Dalit youth in India. Extremely talented, brimming with ideas and hungry to succeed but lacking the access and opportunity to connect with the elite in his field.



However, unlike many others from his… pic.twitter.com/VOtnA9yqSD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2025

"Unlike many, Sudheer built his own network, recognising the skills of Dharavi's artisans and creating a globally recognised brand. His success shows how traditional craftsmanship and modern entrepreneurship can empower artisans," the Congress leader wrote, hoping that the model is replicated across India. PTI COR CDN ARI

