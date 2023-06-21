Inmates Attack Prison Warder With Screwdrivers In Ambala Central Jail

In his complaint, Mr Singh alleged that the prisoners' group tried to kill him. (Representational)

A warder was attacked by a few inmates with screwdrivers inside the Ambala Central Jail when he tried to intervene in a fight between two groups of prisoners, police said on Wednesday.

The warder was rescued by other jail staff who rushed to the spot after hearing his cries, they said.

In a complaint lodged at Baldev Nagar police station, Ramesh Singh said as the incharge of block no-5 barrack, he went there for a headcount of the prisoners on Tuesday evening. When he opened the barrack, he saw two groups of prisoners fighting, according to the police.

When Mr Singh tried to break up the fight, one of the inmates, who was arrested about six months ago in a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, and his associates attacked him with small screwdrivers, the police said.

In his complaint, Mr Singh alleged that the prisoners' group tried to kill him.

A case has been registered against 10 Ambala Central Jail inmates in the matter and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

