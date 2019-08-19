Injured Leopard Attacks Man Clicking Photos Of It In West Bengal

The leopard sustained heavy injuries on her right leg and head

An injured female leopard attacked a man who was clicking her pictures in the Falakata area of Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Monday.

The incident took place when a speedy vehicle hit the leopard at Dalgaon tea estate this morning at around 10 am while the leopard was crossing the Asian Highway from nearby Dalgaon forest.

After the incident, the locals gathered and started clicking pictures of the leopard which made the animal angry resulting in injuring a person.

"The Jaldapara National Park authority has rescued the leopard and will provide him with treatment. Once the leopard is healthy, the authority will release her in the jungle, " said Pritam Roy, Beat Officer.

The leopard sustained heavy injuries on her right leg and head.

The man also sustained minor injuries.

