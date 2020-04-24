'Inhuman, Insensitive': Rahul Gandhi On Centre's Dearness Allowance Hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the government over freeze in dearness allowance hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at the centre's decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to all government employees and pensioners in view of the country's financial situation amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a sharply-worded tweet Mr Gandhi criticised the "inhuman and insensitive decision" and reminded the government crores of rupees could be recouped by suspending the ambitious bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification scheme.

"It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut DA (Dearness Allowance) of central employees, pensioners and soldiers serving the public while battling coronavirus, instead of suspending the multi-million crore bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification project," Rahul Gandhi tweeted this evening.

On Thursday the centre stopped a hike in dearness allowances and reliefs for all government employees.

In a notification on the subject the government said the move will help save Rs 37,350 crore in financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22. A similar move will save states Rs 82,566 crores, making for a combined saving of Rs 1.20 lakh crores, the notification said.

The allowances will, however, continue to be paid at current rates.

Explaining the need for the freeze, the government said there had been major increases in expenditure on health as well as welfare measures for those affected by the outbreak.

Earlier this month it was also announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a 30 per cent pay cut, along with central ministers and other MPs.

In addition to money spent on boosting health infrastructure, the purchase of testing kits and that of protective equipment from China and other countries, the government has also announced a Rs 1.75 lakh crore scheme to help migrants and poorer sections of the society.

A separate financial package for the economy is also being devised, cabinet ministers have told NDTV, amid repeated red flags over the falling growth rate and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on multiple sectors, including the high-profile aviation industry.

While the demands have strained funds, Mr Gandhi pointed out that crores earmarked for projects like the Central Vista beautification project could be put to use at this time.

Around Rs 20,000 crore has been set aside for the Central Vista redevelopment project, which envisages extensive revamps to the existing parliament complex among others.

The government has also allotted Rs 5,600 crore for a bullet train project linking financial capital Mumbai with Gujarat's Ahmedabad by 2022, to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Mr Gandhi had earlier also criticised the government's decision to divert "a small fraction" of excess foodgrains into ethanol to manufacture hand sanitisers. That decision was taken amid controversy over reports that millions were going hungry during the lockdown.

Last month, as the lockdown started, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said five kilograms of wheat (or rice) would be given to each person, free of cost, in addition to a kilogram of pulses for every low-income family, through the public distribution system.

