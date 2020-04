3 Instalments Of Dearness Allowance For Central Government Staff On Hold

Coronavirus: Three instalments of Dearness Allowance to central government employees on hold

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for government employees were stopped by the government today, in view of the country's financial situation. The freeze applicable from January, will be on till June, after which the pending dues will be paid, the government said.

As per the estimate of the Finance Ministry, the freeze will help the government save around Rs 27,000 crore till March 2021.

