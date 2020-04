Coronavirus - Cabinet To Meet At PM's Residence Tomorrow, May Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus: PM Modi earlier hosted a cabinet meeting with social distancing precautions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the union cabinet on Wednesday to review India's response to the coronavirus pandemic, sources have said.

The government on Monday allowed some businesses and factories to open in rural India as part of a staggered exit from a weeks-long lockdown that has left crores out of work and short of food.

In one of the world's toughest lockdowns, people have been forbidden from stepping out of their homes except for food and medicines until May 3.

But the central government said some activities, including factories and farming, would be allowed from Monday in the hinterland which has been less-hard hit by COVID-19.

World 24,95,667 Cases 16,66,165 Active 6,58,258 Recovered 1,71,244 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,95,667 and 1,71,244 have died; 16,66,165 are active cases and 6,58,258 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm.