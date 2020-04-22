Second Economic Stimulus May Take A While In Coming, Indicate Ministers

The contours of a second economic stimulus will take some time to devise, some cabinet ministers have hinted. The reason, they suggest, is that in the middle of a pandemic, the government is uncertain how things will pan out over the next few months.
The demands from all sections of industry -- be it small or medium scale -- and various other sectors of the economy, are huge and the government at present is not flush with funds.
The cabinet has cleared the ordinance on insolvency and bankruptcy code, which would not allow any company to go into insolvency or bankruptcy for the next six months or a specified period.
It has also decided to withhold the 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance and all other hikes in this financial year. It might consider giving arrears next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and their offices have been in constant touch, discussing various aspects of the economic stimulus that is required and its modalities.
Even states have been demanding an amendment in the fiscal responsibility and budget management Act FRBM for increasing the states' obligations of keeping the fiscal deficit between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.
The Centre has already projected the fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent. Many experts say it will be impossible to achieve in the present scenario, as the economy was in a bad situation even before the coronavirus struck.
When the chief ministers have the videoconference with the Prime Minister for the fourth time on Monday, those from the opposition are expected to demand a better financial package. So far, the Centre has met all such demands with silence.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*4353
5221 552
4248 383
722 150
251 19
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*2107
2272 206
2033 175
144 13
95 18
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1581
2156 75
1498
611 180
47
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1477
1801 225
1546 200
230 25
25
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*989
1596 76
943
635 178
18 1
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1365
1592 52
1364 27
148 21
80 4
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*1107
1412 118
1226 92
165 25
21 1
DistrictCases
Hyderabad173
Warangal Urban23
Nizamabad23
Suryapet16
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Ranga Reddy15
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Nalgonda11
Adilabad10
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Kamareddy8
Sangareddy7
Vikarabad5
Jagitial4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*581
945 26
728 22
194 4
23
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*521
813 56
669 30
120 24
24 2
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*100
427 19
101
323 32
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*250
425 10
279
129 15
17
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*320
423 31
335 28
73
15 3
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*264
380 12
294 2
81 10
5
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*105
254
124
127
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*165
251 6
186
49 10
16
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*94
126 12
78 8
46 4
2
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*40
82 8
51 2
30 6
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital5
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*17
46
27
19 1
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*42
45
42
0
3 1
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*26
39
22
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
36
10
26 1
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35
15
19
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*9
27 1
13
14 1
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*7
17 1
6 1
11
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*11
12 1
11 1
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0