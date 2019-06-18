Centre's Advisory Over "Indecent" Portrayal Of Children In Reality Shows

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry noticed that several dance-based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 12:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Centre's Advisory Over 'Indecent' Portrayal Of Children In Reality Shows

The TV channels have been advised to exercise maximum restraint. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all private satellite TV channels to avoid showing children in an indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes.

The ministry has noticed that several dance-based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment.

"These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate. Such acts may also have distressing impact on children, impacting them at a young and impressionable age," an official statement said.

All private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed, the ministry advisory to the channels read.

According to the rules, no programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children, and programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence, it said.

The channels have also been advised to exercise maximum restraint, sensitivity and caution while showing such reality shows and programmes, the statement said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Information and Broadcasting MinistryDance reality showsPortrayal Of Children

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsSamsung M40Honor 20i

................................ Advertisement ................................