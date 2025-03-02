Advertisement
Infant Allegedly Dies During Raid In Rajasthan, Family Complaint Against 2 Policemen

Additional SP Tejpal Singh said that the police had gone to a house in the Naugawan police station area on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Infant Allegedly Dies During Raid In Rajasthan, Family Complaint Against 2 Policemen
The additional SP said that the matter was being investigated.
Jaipur:

A one-month-old infant died allegedly during a police raid in Alwar district of Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday, adding that the family has registered a case against two policemen in connection with the incident.

Additional SP Tejpal Singh said that the police had gone to a house in the Naugawan police station area on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case.

The family members alleged that the policemen stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother.

The infant succumbed to her injuries on the spot. When the child's mother tried to intervene, the police allegedly pushed her out of the house.

The family also claimed that no female police personnel were present during the raid.

Outraged by the alleged negligence, villagers gathered outside the Alwar Superintendent of Police's residence today, staging a protest and demanding action against the accused policemen.

The additional SP said that the matter was being investigated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

