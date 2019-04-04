Industrialist Hari S Bhartia's House Searched By CBI In Delhi

The joint surprise check was conducted by the CBI, along with enforcement and vigilance officers of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the officials said.

All India | | Updated: April 04, 2019 00:21 IST
Hari S Bhartia is founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group


New Delhi: 

The CBI, along with vigilance officers of various agencies, carried out a surprise check at the residence of noted industrialist Hari S Bhartia for alleged illegal construction, officials said Wednesday.

A joint surprise check is merely a verification exercise to ascertain whether any allegation deserves an investigation or not.

Mr Bhartia, who is founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group, lives in the tony neighbourhood of Amrita Shergil Marg in the heart of the national capital. He is a former president of industry body CII.



