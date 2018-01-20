Induct Me In Cabinet Before Patience Runs Out: Narayan Rane to Devendra Fadnavis Narayan Rane who recently quit the Congress to join the NDA, also opposed the 'green refinery' project in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

Narayan Rane began his political career with Shiv Sena and recently quit Congress to join NDA. (File) Mumbai: Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh leader Narayan Rane today asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to induct him in the state cabinet at the earliest.



Mr Rane was speaking to reporters at his office in Mumbai.



Narayan Rane had said that he would be meeting the chief minister to discuss various issues. "Fadnavis should take the decision on my inclusion in the cabinet before my patience runs out," he said.



The 65-year-old leader, who recently quit the Congress to join the NDA, also opposed the 'green refinery' project in the coastal Ratnagiri district.



A leader of the local Sangharsh Samiti which is opposing the project was "threatened" by a top Shiv Sena leader, Mr Rane, who started his political career with the Sena, alleged.



The refinery will destroy the flora and fauna of Konkan and its marine life, he said, disagreeing with chief minister Fadnavis's averment that it will not cause pollution.



Sena leaders have purchased huge tracts of land near the proposed project site, he alleged.



"On one hand (Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray says he is against the project. But Subhash Desai, his party leader and minister (for industries) allowed the land acquisition process," Rane said.



"The Centre cannot push any project without the consent of the state government. This means the Sena is supporting the refinery," he added.



His party will not allow the project to materialise, he asserted.



