Indrani Got Me To Fake Sheena Bora's Sign On Resignation Letter: Witness

In her testimony before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Ms Sharma also said she forged a signature on Sheena Bora's resignation letter after Indrani told her that her daughter was in the US and had no Internet there to submit the resignation.
Indrani Mukherjea has been accused of killing Sheena Bora, the 24-year-old daughter she had claimed to the world was her sister, in April 2012. For three years, she told friends and family that Sheena Bora had left for the US.
She has been jailed in Mumbai's Byculla prison.
Ms Sharma's statement also revealed that the dateline of the so-called resignation letter was after the date of the murder - April 24, 2012.
The special court where the Sheena Bora murder trial was held on Tuesday allowed the investigation officer in the case to be present during the hearing to assist the public prosecutor.
Sheena Bora's murder was exposed after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested on different charges, confessed his role in the crime. Her remains were found in the forests near Mumbai.
Indrani, 46, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver were arrested in August 2015. Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested in November the same year.
