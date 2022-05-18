Indrani Mukerjea, Accused Of Killing Daughter Sheena Bora, Gets Bail

Indrani Mukerjea has been in jail since 2015.

Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive in jail since 2015 over allegations of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, will be released on bail. "We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. 6.5 years is too long a time," the Supreme Court ruled today.

Indrani Mukerjea faces trial in the 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, a sensational case that captivated the nation with twists and turns worthy of a thriller.

"She is entitled to get bail as she has already spent a long time in jail. She is entitled to bail with conditions. We are not expressing any opinion on merits of the case which may affect the trial," said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court pointed out that the trial would not be completed anytime soon and statements of 50 per cent of the witnesses had not been recorded yet. The judges also noted that it was a case of circumstantial evidence.