'She Will Threaten Witnesses': CBI Opposes Indrani Mukerjea Bail Plea

The CBI opposed Indrani Mukerjea's bail, saying she may influence witnesses

The CBI has opposed in the Supreme Court the petition of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, saying she has committed a "heinous act of planning and killing her own daughter" and "such a gruesome act does not deserve leniency".

The CBI in an affidavit before the Supreme Court opposed Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea, saying she killed her daughter and also tried to murder her son.

The CBI said she is an influential person in the society, who can influence witnesses. Some of these witnesses are yet to be examined and there is fear she may tamper with evidence, the CBI said, adding she is not trustworthy and so her bail plea should be dismissed.

"There is every apprehension that she will threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses, will tamper with the evidence and will abscond if enlarged on bail. Further, CBI has not filed a closure report as alleged, only further investigation has been concluded. Charge sheet have already been filed in the trial court," the affidavit said.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai gave two weeks to Indrani Mukerjea to reply to the CBI's affidavit.

Indrani Mukerjea challenged the Bombay High Court order of November 16, 2021, denying her bail. Earlier, the bench had told the CBI to file an affidavit on her plea.

In the affidavit, the CBI strongly opposed her plea, saying it is liable to be rejected in view of the fact that there is no substance or merit and she has failed to show any new grounds entitling her for bail.

"Applicant (Indrani Mukerjea) has committed very serious offences and the same cannot be treated like an ordinary case and as such the petitioner herein does not deserve any leniency from this court," the CBI said.