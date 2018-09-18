Indrani And Peter Mukerjea File For Divorce In Mumbai Court

Sheena Bora Murder: Indrani Mukerjea has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail since her arrest.

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, jailed in the Sheena Bora murder case, filed for divorce in a Mumbai court today. Mukerjea, the 46-year-old former co-owner of a TV channel has been lodged in Byculla women's jail since her arrest in 2015.

Stating that the marriage had "irretrievably broken down", Indrani Mukerjea had sent a divorce notice to Peter Mukerjea in April this year. Peter Mukerjea is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Earlier this month, a CBI court had rejected her request for bail citing ill-health and a "threat" to her life in the prison.

Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from first marriage, was allegedly killed in April 2012. For three years, her mother told family and friends that Sheena Bora had gone to the US . The crime came to light almost three years later when Mukerjea's driver revealed the chilling details of her murder.

Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested in Auguest 2015 for the alleged murder. Peter Mukerjea was arrested three months later for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Mukerjea was hospitalised in June after she complained of chest pain. Months after her arrest, she was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state after a suspected case drug overdose.