Indrani Mukerjea Sends Divorce Notice To Peter Mukerjea

Both Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea are accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Peter Mukerjea is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.
Indrani, who recently claimed she feared for her life, demanded an amicable financial settlement from Peter Mukerjea, and gave him April 30 as a deadline so that the procedure to dissolve the marriage could be initiated.
"My client states that your marriage is now irretrievably broken down and there is no chance of reconciliation. This fact has been acknowledged by you as well," reads the notice.
Indrani had recently told a court that she feared for her life. Earlier this month, Indrani was admitted to hospital in a semi-conscious state after a suspected drug overdose. A private hospital's report had confirmed a significant presence of the anti-depressant drug benzodiazepine.