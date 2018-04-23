'I Fear For My Life,' Indrani Mukerjea Tells CBI Court

Her statement comes two weeks after she was hospitalised for an alleged drug overdose. Indrani has been accused of killing Sheena Bora, the 24-year-old daughter she had claimed to the world was her sister, in April 2012. For three years, she told friends and family that Sheena Bora had left for the US.
Indrani, 46, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver were arrested in August 2015. Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested in November the same year.
She has been jailed in Mumbai's Byculla prison.
Last week, her personal assistant Kajal Sharma told a court that she forged the signature of Sheena Bora on Indrani's instructions.
In her testimony before a special CBI court, Ms Sharma also said she forged a signature on Sheena Bora's resignation letter after Indrani told her that her daughter was in the US and had no Internet there to submit the resignation.
