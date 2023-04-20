Indore Students Create 'Anti-Sleep Alarm' Device To Prevent Road Accidents

A group of five engineering students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has come out with a device

A group of five engineering students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has come out with a device that can alert sleep-deprived drivers, especially during night journey.

These college students, all from a private institute, have created an "anti-sleep alarm" system for drivers to avoid road accidents.

The device is connected to the mechanism of the vehicle and there is a sensor in it which is fitted to the goggles of the driver.

The alarm goes off and the device starts within five seconds when a driver closes his eyes while driving.

The alarm rings and if the driver does not wake up, then the wheels of the vehicle will slowly come to a halt.

One of the students in the group, Abhigyan Purohit told ANI, "We have made an anti-sleep alarm device in which a sensor is installed. If the driver's eyes are closed then the buzzer will ring and even after that the driver's eyes do not open then the vehicle stops automatically."

Talking about the idea of origination, he said, "I was inspired to make this from a bus accident in Hoshangabad (now Narmadapuram) district in which the driver fell asleep and the bus met with an accident."

Speaking to ANI, another student, Abhishek Patidar said, "It took three weeks to design it and it has been made by five people (Abhigyan Purohit, Anirudh Sharma, Darshan Jain, Abhishek Patidar and Akshay Nayak). Now, it is being made in a better way by fitting it in the glass of the vehicle or the driver's goggles."

After that, we will talk to a company about the product to launch in the market. Till now no other company or person has made such a product in the market, he added.

