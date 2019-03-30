Will Pay Alimony To Ex-Wife On Receiving NYAY Plan Benefits: Man To Court

The man was responding to a plea filed by his estranged wife in the court. (Representational)

A man on Saturday told a local court that he would start paying Rs 4,500 as alimony to his estranged wife as soon as he receives benefits of a scheme announced by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi had announced that if his party comes to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, he will implement a "ground-breaking" NYAY under which 20 per cent of the poorest families of the country will be entitled to get up to Rs 72,000 per year or Rs 6,000 every month.

The man was responding to a plea filed by his estranged wife in the court.

The petitioner had demanded judicature alimony amounting to Rs 1,500 and also requested the court to direct her ex-husband to contribute Rs 1,500 per month towards child support.

The husband immediately denied stating that he works in the film industry and barely manages to earn Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 a month, which, he said, gets exhausted in maintaining expenses of his parents.

Mohan Patidar, appearing for the husband in the court, said, "His wife filed a case. The court has asked the husband to pay Rs 4,500. He is unemployed right now."

"He has given an application in the court stating Congress president Rahul Gandhi has promised Rs 6,000 per month will be provided to unemployed individuals if they come to power."

"He told the court till Congress government is not formed at the Centre, he won't be able to pay the alimony money, and hence the court should stay its order in this regard," said Mr Patidar.

"He has also asked the court to give a ruling that Rs 4,500 should be transferred to his wife when the Congress comes to power and starts giving Rs 6,000 per month as unemployment allowance," he added.

