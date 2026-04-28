Indore Man Charges At Family With Stick After Car Collision Dispute: <i>"Car Mein Bacche Hain"</i>

A road rage incident in Indore has triggered widespread concern after a video showing a man allegedly threatening a family went viral on social media. According to police, the incident occurred on April 24 in the Aerodrome area near Bangarda Road. The incident happened when a couple travelling with their two-year-old child was reportedly confronted following a minor collision. What began as a dispute quickly escalated, with the accused allegedly attempting to intimidate the family and demand money.

In the video circulating online, a man carrying a stick can be seen aggressively approaching the family's car. Despite repeated pleas from the parents, who can be heard urging him to stop as their child cries inside, the man continues to threaten them. "Car mein bacche hain bhaiya," the couple can be heard saying repeatedly, with the woman pleading with folded hands.

Watch the video here:

INDORE 📍



कार में बच्चे हे छोड़ दीजिए गुहार लगाते रहे माता पिता

मगर दबंग ने एक नहीं सुनी दबंग मारने पर था उतारू



अपराध छोटी सी वाहन की टक्कर अगर टक्कर लगी तो मुआवजा होना चाहिए....कानूनी रास्ते होना चाहिए क्या

हिंसा करना धमकी देना सही है या गलत आप बताइए 🫵 pic.twitter.com/RTTdkTzCzA — KUNDAN PATEL (@KUNDAN00PATEL) April 26, 2026

Police said the accused, identified as 38-year-old Mangal Sharma, allegedly used the collision as a pretext to assault and extort the family. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita based on the family's complaint. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani confirmed that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused.

The video has spread rapidly online, prompting outrage and raising fresh questions about road safety and law enforcement response in the city. One user wrote, "This incident is not merely a 'road accident', but a defeat for both humanity and the law. A minor collision can be resolved through compensation or legal means, but resorting to such thuggery in front of children directly reflects a 'criminal mindset."

Another commented, "How can the administration leave such domineering thugs out in the open? People like that should be locked up, vehicle and all."

"Road rage incidents are increasing day by day. People suddenly become eager to resort to violence. At the very least, one should act with a cool head. If you've escaped unscathed, what greater relief could there be than that," a third said.