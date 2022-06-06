Minor Who Survived Rape Arrested For Strangling Her 2-Month-Old Baby: Cops

Indore: The girl has confessed to her crime, police said. (Representational)

A minor, who was a rape survivor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, killed her two-month-old baby after she failed to look after the child due to poverty, said a police official.

A case has been registered and the accused, who happens to be the rape survivor herself, has been arrested.

The girl has confessed to her crime, said Rajesh Vyas, Additional DCP, Indore.

"A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to her crime," he said.

The officer informed that the incident came to light after the post-mortem of the infant revealed the murder.

"The post-mortem of the dead child has been done. It revealed the act of murder. A case has been registered and the girl has been arrested," Mr Vyas said.