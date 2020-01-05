Over 400 Stranded Due To Snowfall In Uttarakhand Rescued By ITBP

More than 100 vehicles were stranded due to heavy snowfall in the region.

ITBP personnel clearing snow off Suakholi- Mussoorie main road

Mussoorie:

Over 400 people, stranded on the Suakholi-Mussoorie road, have been rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel since Saturday night.

Personnel of ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, are clearing the road and facilitating the safe movement of vehicles on high slope roads.

The road clearance and rescue operations are underway.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mussoorie is likely to witness rain or snow with cloudy sky next week.

