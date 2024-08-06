Indo-Bangladesh Trade 'Halted' Amid Crisis: Report

Trade was disrupted following violent protests in Bangladesh (File)

Indo-Bangladesh trade has 'halted' this afternoon amid unrest in the neighbouring country due to large-scale protests that resulted in President Sheikh Hasina resigning on Monday, according to traders.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh government announced a three-day trade holiday, excluding essential services, through a notification.

West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee secretary Ujjal Saha said that due to lack of clearance from Bangladeshi customs at their land ports, export and import activities were stalled in all land ports.

"There had been some movement in the morning, but later it stopped," he said.

Trade was disrupted following violent protests against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in the last two days.

Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, several news reports said. However, there was no official confirmation that she left Dhaka.

"The Bangladesh government has called for a three-day total holiday, except for essential services, and hence the Bangladeshi borders are closed for business," Saha said.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, said some movement took place in the morning but stopped after news of the President's resignation and departure from the country.

Benapole is located on the Bangladesh side of Petrapole border in West Bengal.

Petrapole, the largest land port accounting for the majority of bilateral trade among the few other land ports in the state, has also been affected, sources said.

No truck movement was reported during the later part day from the Petrapole landport, sources said.

However, Petrapole officials said there is no communication about any trade halt from the government.

