"Indira Gandhi Would Have Banned BJP": Row Over Ashok Gehlot's Remarks

In what has stoked a fresh political controversy, Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of communal politics and said that late prime minister Indira Gandhi would have banned it if she were alive today. Hitting back, the BJP has accused the Congress of being hateful towards Hindus and favouring the Muslims.

Speaking at an award programme in Jaipur yesterday, Gehlot claimed that the atmosphere in the country today is "extremely dangerous" that he has not seen in his 50 years of public life.

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"If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP. I am saying with full responsibility that the atmosphere today is extremely dangerous. If the country still does not wake up, then the people of this country themselves will suffer the consequences later," he said.

The former Rajasthan chief minister further alleged that those in power today are "deliberately carrying out religious polarisation."

He also questioned why the BJP failed to give tickets to Muslim candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Ashok Gehlot's Speech: Watch

"You could have given five seats just to show it to the people of the country. But you want to project that 'we are a purely Hindutva party.' Those whose thinking is simply to provoke Hindutva supporters and rule, if a towering leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have imposed a ban on a party like the BJP. Will you run a party solely on the agenda of Hindutva? Do you want to do politics only in the name of Hindus?" he asked.

Congress Hates Hindus: BJP

The BJP slammed the Congress over Gehlot remarks. It only shows the hatred that Congress has for Hindus and Hindutva, said the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

"The Congress party hates Hindus and Hindutva. Yet another evidence of that has come out in the form of a statement from Ashok Gehlot. Hindutva is a way of life as per the Supreme Court. Why would she ban it?" he asked.

Poonawala said Gehlot's comments reflect the "emergency mindset" of Congress leaders and dubbed the grand old party the "Indian National Caliphate" that only favours the Muslims.

"It shows the emergency mindset and the hatred that Congress has towards Hindus. It's the Indian National Caliphate party. It's not Indian National Congress anymore. It has become the Muslim League Maoist Congress. Therefore, they say the first right of resources is for Muslims. They say the Congress needs Muslims. But if you speak about Hindutva, then you are doing a grave sin, and they will take action against you," he added.