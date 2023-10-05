IndiGo To Apply Fuel Charges On Domestic, International Flights From Today

ATF prices have surged in last 3 months, the airline said. (Representational)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday said it will introduce a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, starting October 6. The charges will depend on the distance in respective sectors, the company said, adding that the move comes amid significant increase in jet fuel prices.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month, the airline said.

ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such cost surge, IndiGo said.

Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge per sector based on the distance, the airline stated. IndiGo said it will also publish the tariff sheet subsequently, with the sector-wise charges on its website.

