IndiGo Removes Fuel Charges On Domestic, International Flights

In a significant move, IndiGo, India's leading airline on Thursday declared the elimination of fuel charges on all its domestic and international flights, effective from today.

This decision comes as a relief to passengers and marks a departure from the fuel charge introduced in October 2023, in response to escalating Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The removal of the fuel charge aligns with recent reductions in ATF prices, offering a positive outcome for travellers.

As ATF prices remain dynamic, IndiGo assures passengers that the airline will continue to adjust fares and related components to promptly adapt to any fluctuations in fuel prices or market conditions.

A release from the Airline said that despite the challenges posed by the volatile nature of fuel prices, IndiGo remains steadfast in its commitment to providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences for its customers.

According to the Airline this decision reflects its dedication to customer satisfaction and responsiveness to the evolving aviation landscape.

