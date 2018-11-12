IndiGo Plane Returns To Cochin Airport After Mid-Air Hydraulic Warning

After take-off, the pilot observed the hydraulic warning and the aircraft was made to return as part of a precautionary measure.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 12, 2018 16:07 IST
Indigo has said another flight will be operating to get the passengers to Hyderabad

Cochin: 

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight has returned to Cochin Airport after a hydraulic warning.

After take-off, the pilot observed the hydraulic warning and the aircraft was made to return as part of a precautionary measure.

It is not yet clear how many passengers were on board. Indigo, in a press release, has said another flight will be operating to get the passengers to Hyderabad.

A few days back, a Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight with 76 passengers on board made an emergency landing within a few minutes of take-off from the Kolkata airport after smoke was detected from the plane's cargo hold.

Last week, another IndiGo aircraft with 47 passengers on board had a mid-air engine shutdown, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Chennai airport. IndiGo had called the incident a "technical glitch."

