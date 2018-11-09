IndiGo Flight With 76 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata

The IndiGo pilot informed the air traffic control (ATC) at Kolkata airport soon after the smoke alarm went off in the cockpit.

Kolkata | | Updated: November 09, 2018 23:33 IST
The IndiGo flight made an emergency landing 15 minutes after take off (Representational photo)

Kolkata: 

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo aircraft with 76 passengers on board made an emergency landing within a few minutes of take-off from the Kolkata airport after smoke was detected from the plane's cargo hold, an AAI official said.

"The aircraft made a safe landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here around 8.30 pm, 15 minutes after take-off," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The pilot had informed the air traffic control (ATC) soon after the smoke alarm went off in the cockpit, the official said.
 

