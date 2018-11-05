IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai After Engine Failure

A loss of oil in the one of the engines led to the plane's mid-air failure. (Representational)

An IndiGo aircraft with 47 passengers on board had a mid-air engine shutdown, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Chennai airport, official said Monday.

The flight from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh landed under full emergency conditions Sunday evening. All the passengers disembarked safely, airport authorities said.

"There was loss of oil in the one of the engines which led to its mid-air failure and the subsequent emergency landing of the plane," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told news agency PTI.

"Worse, despite loss of oil, the pilot chose to do a go-around instead of landing directly," the official said.

IndiGo has called the incident a "technical glitch".