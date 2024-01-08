IndiGo Fixes Rates Per Seat, Front Row To Cost Up To Rs 2,000

IndiGo, India's biggest carrier, enjoys a market share of little over 60 percent.

Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,000 for front row seats having more leg room in budget operator IndiGo, with the airline hiking the charges.

The new rates have been updated on the budget carrier's website.

For an A321 aircraft with 222 seats, selecting a window or aisle seat on the front row will cost Rs 2,000. It is Rs 1,500 for the aisle seat in the same row. For the second and third row, all seat types have a flat rate of Rs 400.

"In case you don't wish to purchase a preferred seat you can always select any free seat available or would be assigned a seat free of charge at the time of check-in at the airport," according to IndiGo's website.

The charges are the same for an A321 plane that has 232 seats and also for A320 aircraft with 180 seats, according to the airline's website.

