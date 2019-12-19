IndiGo Cancels 19 Flights, Delays 16 Others From Delhi Amid Citizenship Protests

IndiGo cancelled flights as crew members remained stuck in traffic (Representational)

IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights and 16 others have been delayed as crew members were stuck in a massive traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-Citizenship Act protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.

Three airlines -- Vistara, Air India and IndiGo -- announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

"Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in the traffic jam and because of other issues," the official said.