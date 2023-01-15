India's Youth Leveraging Power Of Science To make Planet Better: PM Modi

PM Modi said India is brimming with enthusiasm in the science and technology sectors. (File)

India is brimming with enthusiasm in the science and technology sectors and its youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make the planet better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi said this after meeting academic and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa in Delhi.

"Had amazing meeting with most brilliant of world leaders: @narendramodi @PMOIndia. Blown away with his dedication to the people of India and the world and understanding of science and technology," Mr Wadhwa said on Twitter after meeting PM Modi.

Vivek Wadhwa said that in his meeting with PM Modi he discussed how India will lead the world in curing cancer and transform agriculture.

Tagging Mr Wadhwa's tweet, PM Modi said on Twitter, "Happy to meet you and discuss fascinating innovations in science and technology." "India, as you know, is brimming with enthusiasm in these sectors. Our youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make our planet better," the prime minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)