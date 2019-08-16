What Is India's 'No First Use' Nuclear Policy: Explained In Five Points

India's Agni-II ballistic missile is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today underscored that India reserves the right to revoke its 'No First Use' pledge, which has been the cornerstone of its nuclear weapons policy for decades. "It is true that until now, India has strictly adhered to the 'No First Use' policy. But what happens in the future depends on the circumstances," Rajnath Singh told reporters after paying tributes to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Pokhran, where India held nuclear tests in 1974. His comment was seen by many as a warning to Pakistan amid bilateral tensions over the centre's move to end the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.